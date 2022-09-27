Four booked for creating ruckus at Gurugram cafe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 26

Four men were booked for allegedly assaulting the operator and staff of a cafe near the DLF, Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station, on Sunday night.

The accused allegedly created ruckus at the cafe and fled after threatening the cafe operator. An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 2 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Vikas Sharma, a resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi, who runs Guftgu Cafe near Gate No. 3 of the DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station. On Sunday night, four persons came to his cafe and created a ruckus.

“The four accused were locals identified as Deepak, Amit Gupta and Jitendra Saini. While Bharat was standing aside, the other three started abusing me and also thrashed me and my staff members. They threatened to kill me and went away from the cafe,” said Sharma in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the four under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC today. “An FIR has been registered. The complainant has not given any reason for the assault or enmity in his complaint and we are verifying facts. Action will be taken as per the law”, said Head Constable Praveen Kumar, the investigating officer.

