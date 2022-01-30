Four booked for duping 14 youths of Rs28 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 29

The local police have booked four persons for duping 14 youths of Rs 28.30 lakh on the pretext of getting them employed in the Indian Army.

The suspects have been identified as Praveen of Ratta Tibbi village, Sonu of Kazimpur village and Sanju of Pyarewala village of Panchkula district, and Sandeep of Haveli village of Yamunanagar district.

The complainant, Mohit, resident of Rasulpur village in Yamunanagar district, said he knew Sandeep from before, who had told him that his relative Praveen had good relations with politicians and officers. “I met Parveen, Sonu and Sanju through Sandeep in October 2019. Sonu and Sanju told me that Praveen’s father was a Colonel and could get me a job in the Indian Army,” he added.

They demanded Rs 5 lakh from me for this work and said they could also get other people employed in the Army, Mohit said.

He and 13 others paid them Rs 28.30 lakh in instalments.

“Praveen gave us joining letters on December 15, 2020, but after sometime, he told us that we could not join as the Colonel’s mother had passed away. He told us he would return us the money as the recruitment were cancelled,” Mohit added.

When we asked for the money, they kept on making excuses and later refused to return it, alleged the victim.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 420, 406 and 506 of the IPC at Sadhaura police station.