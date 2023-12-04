Four booked for duping man of Rs 9L in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 3

The police have registered a case of cheating against four persons after a man alleged that he was duped of Rs 9 lakh in the name of sending his brother abroad.

On the complaint of Kuldeep Singh of Mehlawali village, a case was registered against Sunil of Nagla village, his father Rajbir Singh, Kuldeep of Jagadhri and Chandan of Jagadhri at Sadar police station, Jagadhri, yesterday.

The complainant said that he knew Sunil and his father Rajbir Singh. He further said that one day they told him that they knew Kuldeep and Chandan, who used to send people abroad.

He further said that they demanded Rs 15 lakh to send his brother Satbir to Portugal, but instead sent his brother to Belarus. He added that on being asked to return the money, they were refusing to do so.

