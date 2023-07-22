Four booked for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 21

An 11-year-old girl was sexually abused by four persons in the district. The victim’s elder sister and her husband are also allegedly involved in the crime. On the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case was registered against the elder sister, her husband and three others under relevant Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act on July 19.

The complainant, a resident of a village falling under the Jathlana police station, said she had five daughters and a son. “One of my daughters had a love marriage with a man who belonged to the village, and she would come to our home when my husband and I would be out working. She came to the house on July 14 and took her two younger sisters — one 11-year-old and the other four — with her. A car was parked outside the village. There were some youths in the car and she took her sisters in the car,” the mother alleged.

She said her daughters returned home the next day. “When I returned home from work on July 15, my younger daughter complained of stomachache. When I asked her about the reason, she told me that she was sexually abused.”

