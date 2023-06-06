Four booked in land registration fraud

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 5

The local police have arrested four persons who allegedly got agriculture land registered in their name on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal in a fraudulent manner .

A preliminary investigation into the case revealed that besides this, the accused also got the land registered in the name of minors and other family members. They would buy crops like mustard and bajra at cheaper rates from other places and sell these to government agencies at the minimum support price (MSP).

“For the registration, a farmer would give information about his/her land and the crop sown on that,” said SI Saarika, in-charge, economic cell.

She said the accused, identified as Manoj of Chhilaro village, Joginder, his brother Surender and father Ranbir of Nizampur, kept a tab on the unregistered land and on the last day for registration on the portal, they would get it booked under their names.

“By doing so, they would sell the crops at the MSP. They also intended to get compensation in case of crop damage due to a natural calamity,” the SI added.

Sources said the illegal act came to light when Vikram, sarpanch of Kultajpur village here, filed a police complaint in this respect.

“The panchayat land of Kultajpur village was leased out to co-villagers in 2022 for a year. However, they found that the land was already registered on the portal. On inquiry, it was revealed that the land was fraudulently registered by Manoj and three others. When I contacted Manoj, he disclosed that Joginder got the land registered on the portal in his name,” the sarpanch said.

“All the accused are being interrogated. We will soon know the names of others involved in the case,” said the police.