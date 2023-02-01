Yamunanagar: Four booked under cow protection law

Yamunanagar, January 31
The police have booked four persons under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015 and Section 429 of the IPC.
The case was registered against Irshad, Hashim, Liyakat and Irfaan, all residents of Nagal Patti village of Yamunanagar district, at the Pratap Nagar police station on January 29. A team of the Pratap Nagar police raided at a hut, made to store wheat straw for animals near Nagal Patti village, on January 29.
The team caught Irshad, but the other three managed to escape from the spot seeing the police team.
The police team seized about 80 kg meat from the spot and sent a sample of the meat in a laboratory in Bilaspur town for examination. Prithvi Singh, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station, said after completion of one-day police remand, Irshad was produced in a Bilaspur court, where he was sent to the judicial custody.
