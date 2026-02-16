Four children among 7 die in 15 days in Palwal village

Panic has gripped Chhanyasa village in Palwal district after seven residents died over the past 15 days due to a suspected infectious illness.

While villagers claim the toll is 12, the Health Department has confirmed seven deaths so far. Officials suspect hepatitis or jaundice as the likely cause, though laboratory confirmation is awaited. Four of the deceased are schoolchildren.

Health teams have been deployed in the village and are conducting medical checks round the clock, but fear continues to loom large.

“The village has been cursed. Today every single home has a patient. Those who died were being treated at different hospitals. The health teams are taking our samples but cannot give a concrete answer so far. We are scared to step out, eat or even drink local water,” said a local panchayat member.

According to villagers, many residents initially developed symptoms that were dismissed as seasonal viral infections. However, as deaths began to be reported, panic spread and authorities were alerted.

Palwal Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashishta visited the village to assess the situation. Accompanied by health officials, he inspected the affected areas and issued directions to contain the possible spread of infection.

The DC said detailed records of illnesses, treatments and medical histories of the deceased were being compiled to ascertain the exact cause of death. Complete information has been sought from hospitals where the victims were treated. The District Health Department is also contacting hospitals in Faridabad and Gurugram, including Nalhar Medical College and Hospital in Nuh district, to collect treatment records.

Special health camps are being organised in the village, offering blood tests, counselling and essential medicines. Health teams are also conducting door-to-door visits to spread awareness.

“There is no need to panic; caution and awareness are the most effective ways to prevent this disease. Seek treatment only from registered doctors and avoid any quacks. The district administration is also reviewing sanitation, safe drinking water and health facilities in the village,” said the DC.