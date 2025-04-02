Four children rescued from begging in Jhajjar

Under a special campaign being carried out by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), a team on Monday rescued four children engaged in begging and gave a new direction to their future.

The main goal of the campaign is to rescue children involved in begging and child labour and bring them into the mainstream education system. As part of the campaign, the four children were rescued at the Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mela and were brought to a safe environment. These children will now be enrolled in schools, which will give their future a new direction.

CJM-cum-DLSA Secretary, Vishal, stated that the campaign was not just about rescuing children, but its primary aim was to integrate them into the mainstream education system. He emphasised, "Every child has the right to education and all necessary government resources will be provided for this. These children will be enrolled in schools with the help of the District Education Department so that they can study and secure a better future.”

He further stated that child labour and begging were illegal, and if anyone saw a child in such a situation, they could contact the NALSA helpline at 15100. He also mentioned that the campaign would be run throughout the district to ensure no child was deprived of education. “Education is the key to a brighter future for children, and the campaign sends a clear message to society that educating every child is our collective responsibility. Only through combined efforts can these children have a bright future,” said Vishal.

Those who were the part of rescue operation include DLSA panel advocate Deepak Yadav, para-legal volunteer Karmjeet Chhillar, crime branch Sub-Inspector Amit, ASIs- Vinod and Sushil, Rakesh Chandra from Education Department, Anil Kumar from the Child Labour Department and Sandeep Jangra and Komal Devi from MDD of India, along with other officials.