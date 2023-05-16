Four cops booked for showing less recovery of opium

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 15

The Karnal police have registered a case against four police officials of the Haryana State Narcotics Bureau (Karnal unit) for allegedly accepting a bribe for showing less recovery of drugs from an accused. One of the cops has been arrested and taken in four-day police remand to determine the involvement of the others.

The accused have been identified as sub-inspectors Balwan, Krishan and Chandershekhar and constable Ajay, all posted at the Police Lines. Chandershekhar has been arrested.

In a complaint to the police, Nafe Singh, a resident of Pabnawa in Kaithal district, alleged that the police had arrested his brother Sultan with 995 gm of opium on May 7 from Dhand in Kaithal district. They demanded Rs 2 lakh for reducing the recovery of opium to less than 25 gm so that his brother could get bail. The deal was finalised at Rs 1.20 lakh and they handed over Rs 50,000 to the cops. The remaining amount was to be paid the next day.

He alleged that after taking Rs 50,000, the police officials showed the arrest of his brother from Nigdhu and the recovery of 467 gm of opium. “After the issue came to my notice that the police officials had shown recovery of 467 gm opium instead of 995 gm, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 218 and 389 of the IPC against the four officials,” said Shashank Kumar Sawan, who is holding the charge of SP of the Haryana State Narcotics Bureau, Madhuban.