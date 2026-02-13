Four cops face heat over disposal of seized liquor in Rohtak

A preliminary inquiry into the disposal of seized liquor stock at Meham police station has found “irregularities”, following which action has been initiated against four police personnel, including a SHO.

The probe, conducted by DSP Gulab Singh, was ordered by SP Surendra Kumar Bohria after internal inputs suggested discrepancies between the quantity of liquor disposed of and official records.

“Sub-Inspector Subhash, SHO of Meham Police Station, has been sent to police lines, while three others — EHC Jyoti Swarup, MHC Jai Bhagwan and SA Satpal — have been suspended with immediate effect,” said Sunny Lora, district police spokesperson.

He said the inquiry was initiated after information indicated a mismatch in the records. “The preliminary inquiry has found ‘irregularities’ into the matter,” he added.

DSP Gulab Singh said the probe revealed procedural lapses during the disposal process.

“There is a set procedure for disposing of seized items, but the officials posted at Meham Police Station failed to follow it. According to the norms, both the DSP and the SHO should be present during the disposal of seized items, but none of them was present on this occasion. Furthermore, the videography of the entire process was also not conducted properly,” he said.

The DSP said action had been taken against those responsible for the lapses, while a regular departmental inquiry is underway.

Gang member injured in encounter

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the CIA-1 unit of the district police arrested a youth after an encounter in the Sampla area in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohan alias Monu of Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of ASI Vinod Dalal, who escaped unhurt.

“Mohan was involved in a firing incident reported in Ritoli village on December 19. He faces five criminal cases, including three for attempted murder and one each for illegal arms possession and theft. He has been active in the crime world since 2013. A country-made pistol and three cartridges have been recovered from him,” said SP Surendra Singh Bhoria.