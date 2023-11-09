Four criminals in police net

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 8

The Nuh police have arrested four criminals wanted in three separate cases. According to the police, one of the accused, Sajid, was involved in an attempt to murder case. The other two accused, Mubarak and Nashim, were wanted in a cheating case. While, the fourth accused, Fakru, was carrying a reward of Rs 2,000 on his head.

