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Home / Haryana / Four-day Ratnavali Festival opens at Kurukshetra Universitysity

Four-day Ratnavali Festival opens at Kurukshetra Universitysity

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:18 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Participants perform during the Ratnavali Festival at Kurukshetra University on Sunday.
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi inaugurated the four-day state-level Ratnavali Festival 2026 at Kurukshetra University (KU). The festival has been organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, KU.

The festival will conclude on November 4. More than 3,000 artistes have arrived to showcase their talent across 33 cultural disciplines, making Ratnavali a major platform for promoting Haryana’s distinctive cultural identity.

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The chief guest at the inaugural session, Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi, highlighted Haryana’s rich cultural heritage and the importance of preserving its traditions. Emphasising the value of traditional Haryanvi cuisine, he encouraged people to include churma and millet-based foods such as bajra, moth and ragi in their diets. He also highlighted Haryana’s agrarian identity and stressed the importance of greater youth participation in the armed forces.

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The Vice-Chancellor described Ratnavali as the Mahakumbh of Haryana’s cultural heritage. He highlighted the contributions of Pandit Lakhmi Chand and ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh, noting how both remained connected to their roots while excelling in their respective fields. He urged young people to identify their interests, pursue them with dedication and remain rooted in their cultural values.

Appealing to the youth to pursue their interests with dedication, Prof Sachdeva said focusing on one’s area of interest helped individuals develop their abilities and progress in life. He urged young people to resolve to preserve Haryana’s cultural heritage through Ratnavali while imbibing ethical values and carrying the state’s traditions forward.

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Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jimmy Sharma said that a Haryanvi Media Chaupal podcast was also organised on the occasion. The podcast featured Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi. It was organised by the Department of Hindi and moderated by its chairperson, Maha Singh Poonia. The dignitaries also released the brochure of Ratnavali Festival 2026. Raman Nirmal, a theatre artist, was honoured for his contribution on the occasion.

KU Registrar Virender Pal, NIT Director Bramhjit Singh, BJP district president Ramesh Saini and several other leaders and faculty members were present on the occasion.

The festival will feature competitions and performances in Haryanvi folk songs, bhajans, ragini, solo and group dances, Loor, Rasiya, Saang, plays, one-act plays, group singing, declamation, quizzes, traditional costumes and fashion shows, among other activities.

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