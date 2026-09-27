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Home / Haryana / Four dead, several injured in 3-storey under-construction building collapse in Ambala

Four dead, several injured in 3-storey under-construction building collapse in Ambala

Around 35-40 labourers were reportedly working at the site when the building collapsed during the laying of a lintel on 3rd floor

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:59 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Under-construction building collapses in Ambala
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Four labourers were killed and several others injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Dhulkot area of Ambala City on Sunday.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the lintel was being laid on the third floor of the building. Around 35-40 labourers were reportedly working at the time of the incident, and several of them were reportedly buried under the debris.

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According to information, 13 people were rescued from the debris and taken to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City, where doctors declared four of them dead.

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The remaining injured persons are undergoing treatment, while debris removal work continues at the spot. There is a possibility that some more people may still be buried under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, nearby residents began rescue and relief efforts. NDRF teams were also called to the spot.

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