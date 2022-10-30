Four die after fever in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 29

In the past two days, three children have died under suspicious circumstances and one died on October 12 here. All the deceased had a history of fever and one of them also had a very low blood platelet count. Besides, dengue cases reached 168 in the district this year. However, health authorities said the cause behind the death of the children could not be ascertained as their parents refused to conduct a post-mortem examination.

As per sources in the Health Department, Shamli, a 7-year-old girl of Uttar Pradesh who suffered with fever for the past five days, died on Friday. Another 12-year-old girl of Nangal Kheri with a history of fever and seizures also died the same day. Her blood platelet count also recorded a low. Besides, a 17-year-old teenager of Bihar died in General Hospital on October 27 and a 3-year-old of Jind district died on October 12. Both the patients suffered with fever for four to five days, added the sources.

Dr Sunil Sanduja, Deputy Civil Surgeon and nodal officer appointed for monitoring dengue cases said, “These were not dengue deaths as the patients had a history of fever but were not tested for positive for dengue. The number of dengue cases in the district is 168, which includes data of both government and private hospitals.” The blood platelet could go down even in the case of viral fever, he added.