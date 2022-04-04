Four dupe Yamunanagar liquor trader of Rs2.45 cr

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 3

The police have booked four persons for allegedly duping a Yamunanagar liquor trader.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar of Karnal, and Kuldeep, Shiv Kumar and Manoj Kumar of Yamunanagar.

The complainant, Amarnath, a resident of Nachraun village, said he and another man, Praveen Kumar of Badarpur village of Yamunanagar, were partners in Yamuna Enterprises. He added that their firm managed liquor vends, including those of zone 7 in Yamunanagar.

“The four accused met us and told us that they wanted to run the liquor shops of zone 7. We agreed and handed over the business of five liquor shops to them,” Amarnath said in his complaint.

“They gave documents of their properties to the Excise and Taxation Department as guarantee for running the five liquor shops and were to pay Rs 10.08 crore to the department as government fee, of which Rs 2.45 crore is still unpaid. Now, the department is sending us notices to pay the unpaid amount as we allotted the shops in our names through a tender,” the complainant added.

He said the accused had also borrowed liquor worth Rs 52 lakh from two of their shops and were refusing to pay that amount as well.

A case was registered under the IPC at City police station, Jagadhri, on April 1.