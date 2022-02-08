Four Haryana educational officials to get national award

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 7

Four officials of the Education Department, Haryana, have been shortlisted for National Awards for Innovation and Good Practices in Education Administration after following a multi-stage process of evaluation.

The awards have been instituted by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) with the objective of recognising, awarding and disseminating innovations, good practices in educational administration by district and block-level education officers.

NIEPA Vice-Chancellor Prof NV Varghese has shared this information with Mahavir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Secondary and School Education, Haryana, through a communiqué. He has also been urged to depute officials to attend the award function on February 10.

The awards will be given by Union Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhash Sarkar, through virtual mode, while higher officials of the Ministry of Education, education officials from different states and the UT would also attend the function.

Krishna Phogat, Deputy DEO, Rohtak, said the award was considered as an important step towards strengthening the governance of education at field level which can, in turn, help in improving the efficiency of the delivery system. The awards had been declared for the year 2019-20.

“I have been selected for the award for making the Sampla block in Rohtak district a Saksham+ block by establishing a good mechanism and adopting good practices. Saksham+ means more than 80 per cent of the students of III, V and VII in government schools of Sampla are grade-level competent in Hindi, mathematics and English subjects. Sampla was the lone block across the state in 2018-19 to become Saksham+,” she said.

Krishna said teachers of all schools under the Sampla block worked extra time even on holidays to enhance the learning level of their students so that over 80 per cent among them could obtain over 60 per cent marks in the exams conducted by third party.

Those shortlisted

The officials shortlisted for the award include district education officers (DEOs), Ritu Chowdhary and Indu Boken Kasana, Deputy DEO Krishna Phogat and Alka and her team posted at the Block Education Office in Mahendragarh