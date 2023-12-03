Four experts appointed to tackle cybercrime in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 2

In an effort to tackle the rising number of cybercrimes in the city, the Gurugram police have appointed four cyber experts and will soon appoint three more to train the investigating officers in solving the cases.

1,200 complaints daily The state police daily receives around 1,200 complaints regarding cyber fraud, of which, around 250 cases include fraudulent transactions. — Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP

Prior to the appointment, the candidates are interviewed by DCP (Cyber) Siddhant Jain, who tests their knowledge on artificial intelligence (AI) and new modus operandi used by the criminals.

DCP Jain said these experts would be working with the police officials to solve important cases. After the registration of a case, the expert would be given the responsibility to work in the team and make use of technology to identify the fraudster, he added. It would also facilitate the investigating officers in identifying the methods adopted by online swindlers in committing the fraud. The consultants would also train the investigation officers by familiarising them with better ways to solve the cases.

“Four cyber experts have been appointed as consultants, and three more experts will be included in the team soon to work with the police in solving cybercrime cases,” said DCP Jain.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said, “The police daily receives around 1,200 complaints regarding cyber fraud, of which, around 250 include fraudulent transactions.”

