Four-fold rise in active Covid cases in fortnight

Faridabad, April 19

The district has reported a sharp rise of 432 per cent (over four times) in the number of active cases of Covid in the past two weeks.

The current sample positivity rate (infection rate), which had been zero about four weeks ago, rose to 14.56 per cent on Monday. Nine patients are admitted in hospitals at present and 629 are in home isolation, according to officials of the Health Department. The district reported 134 new cases on Tuesday, which is the highest in the past eight months.

The number of new cases and active cases on April 3 was just 19 and 115, respectively. The district health department has set up 45 points for the testing of the samples of the suspected cases, the daily test average has gone up to 800 from about 387 two weeks ago. The percentage of the hike in new cases and active cases has been 605 and 455 percent, respectively, in this period. The district had nil active cases on March 19 this year.

The number of active cases, which were nil in September last year, started rising last month, sources said.