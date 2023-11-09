Four get life term for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 8

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan today sentenced four persons convicted of the murder of a parole prisoner at Khalilpur village in the Pataudi area in 2017.

They have been identified as Vikas, Gaurav, Naveen and Mukesh alias Munna, residents of Khalilpur village. The court acquitted two other accused, Ravi and Pradeep, due to the lack of evidence and witnesses.

