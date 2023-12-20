Four get life term for murder of Gurugram bizman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 19

A local court has sentenced four people to life in jail for murdering a businessman in the year 2019.

The court of additional district and session judge Tarun Singal on Monday also awarded two years’ jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to the fifth convict for keeping a fire arm illegally that was given to him by the other convicts.

Deceased Sudhir Taneja, a resident of Nai Basti, who had a cloth shop in Sadar Bazaar, was shot dead by masked men outside his shop on the night of May 28, 2019. After the murder, the miscreants had held fled with Taneja’’s scooter, some cash and documents.

On June 15, 2019, Suraj Kataria was arrested. After this, the police arrested Manoj Kumar, Suraj, Praveen and Saurav Kumar. While other convicts were given life term, the court convicted Praveen under the Arms Act and sentenced him to two years in jail.

