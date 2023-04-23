Four held for betting on IPL match in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 22

A crime branch team of the local police arrested four individuals for allegedly betting on the ongoing IPL T20 cricket matches from a house in Sector 19.

The accused, identified as Nishant, Manoj, Ritesh and Sunil, were nabbed from the spot after a raid conducted on the basis of a tip-off. It was found that the accused, who are local residents, were placing online bets during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

It is claimed that the operators bet on each ball, each over, player, bowler and even on the decision of the umpire in live matches.

In addition to seizing Rs 48,000 cash, the police confiscate 14 mobile phones and two laptops from the spot. The accused had allegedly downloaded an application of the British betting company Betfair on their laptops and were handling calls on the mobile equipment attached to them. Following an investigation, a case was registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.