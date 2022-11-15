Four held for Karnal village poll violence

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 14

Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence reported during the panchayat elections at Fatehgarh village in Nissing block on November 12. Four persons were injured in the violence.

Supporters of the defeated candidate, who also suffered injuries in the violence, reached the Mini Secretariat demanding re-polling in the village as more than 50 per cent electors did not cast their vote due to violence.

SP Ganga Ram Punia assured them that all those involved in the case would be arrested. He said they had also obtained vidoes recorded by the locals and police officials to identify the accused.

The police have registered a case against 28 persons, including 18 by name.

