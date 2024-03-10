Four held for murder of Kanwari village sarpanch

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 9

The police today arrested four persons in the murder case of Kanwari village sarpanch Nar Singh Duhan, aka Sanjay.

This was said by Hansi Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed. The suspects have been identified as Karan Pal (28), son of former sarpanch Mahavir Singh, Sumit, Sachin and Aman (19).

The SP said Pal and Sumit had a rivalry with the deceased as Duhan’s son Punit had shot at Pal. Meanwhile, Sumit’s family had a political rivalry and land dispute with Duhan’s family. The two, along with Sachin and Aman, had committed the crime on March 3 in the village, the SP said.

According to sources, the police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) after the incident that helped in the tracking down of the accused in Rajasthan. The police also seized three pistols and five cartridges from the accused, who will be produced in the court on Sunday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar