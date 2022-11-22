Four held for robbery bid in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 21

The Gurugram police has arrested four accused, who shot at a collection agent in a robbery bid near Galleria market on November 9. Two illegal weapons and cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The four accused were arrested on Sunday late night from Sirhaul village by a team led by Inspector Kuldeep Singh, in-charge of the crime branch DLF Phase 4. The arrested accused were identified as Sudeep (27), Dhruv alias Pradeep (30), Vinay (28) and Anant (28).

On November 9, armed men on a bike fired two rounds at a cash collection agent Mahender Singh in a failed bid to rob him near Galleria market here. The agent narrowly escaped and managed to flee with a cash bag. After getting information, a police team rushed to the spot immediately. Mahender escaped unhurt. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections in the Sector 29 police station.

“Sudeep, his brother Dhruv and his accomplices planned to rob the cash collection agent,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

#gurugram