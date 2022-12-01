Four held for robbery bid in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 30

The Gurugram police arrested four accused, including a science graduate, for firing a shot at a jeweller while trying to rob him on Tuesday night in Nihal Colony of the Palam Vihar area. The jeweller sustained a bullet injury in his hand. One of the accused was caught on the spot and three others were arrested from Panipat today. The police said one of the accused, who had hatched the robbery plan, was still absconding.

The accused have been identified as Jai (23), Ankit (19), Naresh (19) and Rajesh (23). According to the police, the incident took place outside a jewellery shop in Nihal Colony, Sri Balaji Jewellers, around 8 pm. The jeweller, identified as Amit, a resident of the same colony, had closed his shop and left for home. In the meantime, five miscreants came and tried to snatch a bag from Amit’s hand. When he protested, one of the accused opened fire and a bullet hit the jeweller’s hand.

An FIR has been registered at the Bajghera police station, added the police. “The accused did recce for three to four days and then carried out the robbery,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. “We are questioning the accused and efforts are being made to arrest the mastermind,” added ACP Sangwan.