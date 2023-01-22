Four houses of drug peddlers demolished

Hisar, January 21
The Hisar police demolished four houses belonging to drug peddlers in Ambedkar Basti locality here today. The demolition team was led by DSP Kaptan Singh and Naryan Chand. The violators have been identified as Randhir alias Dheera, Balbir, Vedo Devi and Bimla, facing charges under the NDPS Act and Excise Act.
DSP Kaptan Singh said the houses were constructed on encroached land belonging to the Civil Hospital and the Health Department. He added that eviction notices were served 24 hours before the demolition of the structures.
SP Lokender Singh said the police department had identified the criminals by collecting data from the Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation and local administration. The district administration had designated a duty magistrate to carry out the demolition drive. A JCB driver suffered injuries after a portion of the illegal structure fell on him during the demolition drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway