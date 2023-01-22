Four houses of drug peddlers demolished

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 21

The Hisar police demolished four houses belonging to drug peddlers in Ambedkar Basti locality here today. The demolition team was led by DSP Kaptan Singh and Naryan Chand. The violators have been identified as Randhir alias Dheera, Balbir, Vedo Devi and Bimla, facing charges under the NDPS Act and Excise Act.

DSP Kaptan Singh said the houses were constructed on encroached land belonging to the Civil Hospital and the Health Department. He added that eviction notices were served 24 hours before the demolition of the structures.

SP Lokender Singh said the police department had identified the criminals by collecting data from the Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation and local administration. The district administration had designated a duty magistrate to carry out the demolition drive. A JCB driver suffered injuries after a portion of the illegal structure fell on him during the demolition drive.