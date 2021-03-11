Four IAS officers shifted in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The state government has issued transfer orders of four IAS officers. Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad division, has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Gurugram division.

Mandip Singh Brar, Managing Director, HARTRON, Mission Director, Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivaar Utthaan Yojana, Director General, Industries & Commerce, and Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce Department, has been given additional charge of Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Mani Ram Sharma, Special Secretary to Government, Haryana, Home-II Department, has been given additional charge of Director, Social Justice and Empowerment.

Aditya Dahiya, Director, Medical Education & Research, has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana Medical Systems Corporation.

