DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Four, including three children, killed in Nuh accident

Four, including three children, killed in Nuh accident

The accident occurred around 11 pm near Maria Manzil School on the Tauru road

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:57 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the police, all five were riding on the same motorcycle when the truck hit them.
Advertisement

Four persons, including three children, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle carrying five members of a family in Nuh late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 11 pm near Maria Manzil School on the Tauru road, police said. The truck driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Sabir (32), a resident of Padla village, his daughters Sigra and Fatima, and his brother-in-law Kifayat's daughter Ghazala. Sabir's wife, Nasreem, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Advertisement

According to the police, all five were riding on the same motorcycle when the truck hit them. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the accident and is being examined as part of the investigation.

The impact threw the occupants off the motorcycle, leaving four of them dead. The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

Advertisement

Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the scene. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies to the mortuary at Medical College, Nalhar.

The police have taken the abandoned truck into custody and launched a search for its driver.

“We are investigating the case and action will be taken based on the family’s complaint," said inspector Ajit Singh, SHO, City police station, Nuh.

Further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts