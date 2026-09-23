Four, including three children, killed in Nuh accident

Four persons, including three children, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle carrying five members of a family in Nuh late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 11 pm near Maria Manzil School on the Tauru road, police said. The truck driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

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The deceased were identified as Sabir (32), a resident of Padla village, his daughters Sigra and Fatima, and his brother-in-law Kifayat's daughter Ghazala. Sabir's wife, Nasreem, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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According to the police, all five were riding on the same motorcycle when the truck hit them. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the accident and is being examined as part of the investigation.

The impact threw the occupants off the motorcycle, leaving four of them dead. The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

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Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the scene. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies to the mortuary at Medical College, Nalhar.

The police have taken the abandoned truck into custody and launched a search for its driver.

“We are investigating the case and action will be taken based on the family’s complaint," said inspector Ajit Singh, SHO, City police station, Nuh.

Further investigation is under way.