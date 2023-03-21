Four injured as two groups clash in Kaithal jail

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 20

Four inmates were injured as two groups clashed in Kaithal jail on Sunday over an issue. Two are severely injured. The injured have been identified as Joginder and Ashok of one group, while Vikas and Mandu belong to another group, said the police.

As per the police, the incident took place at the time of breakfast when the two groups got into a verbal spat over an issue. The situation turned ugly and they attacked one another, which injured four inmates. Most of the accused involved in the incident were lodged in jail on the charges of murder and attempt to murder, said the police.“We have registered a case in this regard under Sections 323 and 324 of the IPC, and others. The investigation is underway,” said Maqsood Ahmed, SP, Kaithal.