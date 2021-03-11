Four injured in leopard attack at Panipat village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 8

A leopard was spotted at Behrampur village in Bapoli block of the district. Four people — including three members of the Wildlife Department team and SHO Sanoli – were injured as the leopard attacked them during the rescue operation.

The villagers spotted the big cat near a wall in the fields of Behrampur village on Saturday evening. People informed the district administration, police and the Forest Department about the presence of the leopard.

SHO Sanoli Inspector Jagjeet Singh and SHO Bapoli Inspector Balbir, along with police teams, reached the spot and positioned men in such a way that the animal could not enter the residential area, sources added. Scores of villagers also gathered there.

A Wildlife Department team from Rohtak, under the supervision of Inspector Shiv Singh Rawat, reached the spot after which the police and Wildlife team started a rescue operation.

But soon, the leopard pounced on a Wildlife team member. Other members of the rescue team acted promptly and saved their associate. Wildlife officials Pradeep Kumar, Dr Ashok Khasa, Wildlife ranger Virender Kumar and Inspector Jagjeet Singh, SHO Sanoli sustained injuries.

All have been rushed to hospitals from where Virender has been admitted to a private hospital here. The others have been discharged.

The Wildlife team tranquilised the leopard and took it with them to Rohtak after it became unconscious.

DC Sushil Kumar Sarwan went to hospital to meet Wildlife ranger Virender. SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the Director General of Police (DGP) has announced to reward Inspector Jagjeet Singh for his excellent work.

Shiv Singh Rawat, District Wildlife Officer, said that the big cat was a young male and it was released in Kalesar forest in Yamunanagar district on Sunday morning.