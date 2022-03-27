Four kill cat in Sirsa, upload video

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 26

The Sirsa police have booked four persons for allegedly killing a cat and uploading the video of the crime on social media. The action comes after the video went viral.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Jaspal, an activist of NGO Animal Birds Welfare Society. Jaspal said he received information that on March 20, Hassan, Rishi, Sunny and Jai Bhagwan of Thehar Mohalla had killed a cat and uploaded the video of the incident on the social media.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Meanwhile, DSP Arpit Jain said probe had been initiated and strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident. —