Four kill cat in Sirsa, upload video

Hisar, March 26
The Sirsa police have booked four persons for allegedly killing a cat and uploading the video of the crime on social media. The action comes after the video went viral.
The case has been registered on the complaint of Jaspal, an activist of NGO Animal Birds Welfare Society. Jaspal said he received information that on March 20, Hassan, Rishi, Sunny and Jai Bhagwan of Thehar Mohalla had killed a cat and uploaded the video of the incident on the social media.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Meanwhile, DSP Arpit Jain said probe had been initiated and strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...