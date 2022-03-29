Four killed, 7 injured in Kurukshetra mishap

Kurukshetra, March 28
Four persons were killed and seven injured when two vehicles collided late last night on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road near Kamoda village.
The deceased were identified as Harinder Malik and Pinki of Kurukshetra and Suba Singh and Booti Ram of Patiala. The police have booked the driver of the Tavera vehicle for rash driving.
Sources said the Tavera and i-10 car collided near Kamoda village. Nine persons were travelling in the Tavera, out of whom two were killed. They were on their way towards Patiala after performing some post-death rituals in Hardwar.
A case was registered on the complaint of Bahu Devi of Patiala. The complainant said the driver of their vehicle, was driving rashly. —
