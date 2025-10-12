Four killed as car hits road roller near Gohana in Haryana

Four persons were killed in an accident near Rukhi Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jammu and Kashmir highway close to Gohana on Saturday after their car hit a road roller parked along the roadside.

One of the victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit, Lokesh, Dipankar and Sombir, all residents of Ghilaur village in Rohtak district.

Sombir was the son of Balwan Ranga, district president of the Congress, Rohtak (Rural).

Following the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Gohana for postmortem.

Family members and villagers gathered at the hospital after receiving information about the accident.