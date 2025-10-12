DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Four killed as car hits road roller near Gohana in Haryana

Four killed as car hits road roller near Gohana in Haryana

One of the victims, Sombir, was son of Balwan Ranga, Rohtak (Rural) Congress president

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:20 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Four persons were killed in an accident near Gohana in Haryana on Saturday. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

Four persons were killed in an accident near Rukhi Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jammu and Kashmir highway close to Gohana on Saturday after their car hit a road roller parked along the roadside.

Advertisement

One of the victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Ankit, Lokesh, Dipankar and Sombir, all residents of Ghilaur village in Rohtak district.

Advertisement

Sombir was the son of Balwan Ranga, district president of the Congress, Rohtak (Rural).

Following the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Advertisement

The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Gohana for postmortem.

Family members and villagers gathered at the hospital after receiving information about the accident.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts