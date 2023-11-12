Four killed as tanker crashes into car, van in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 11

Three men were burnt alive in a car while a pickup van driver succumbed to his injuries in an accident after an oil tanker crashed into the two vehicles near Sidhrawali village in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Friday night.

Three burnt alive When we reached the spot, the car was engulfed in fire. The victims were burnt alive, while van driver also died on the spot. Vinod Kumar, ASI

The car occupants who died in the accident were identified as Jitender (37), a resident of Samalkha in Panipat, Lokesh Saini (26) of Anaj Mandi in Jind, and Pawan Dubey (32), a native of Bihar. The deceased van driver was identified as Trilok Sharma (35), a resident of Chilhar village near Pataudi in Gurugram.

The accident took place around 11.50 pm near Triveni Hotel in Sidhrawali, when the speeding oil tanker, travelling from Jaipur to Delhi, broke the divider and rammed into the two vehicles on the other side of the road.

The three car passengers, who were on their way to Bhiwadi, were burnt alive in the fire that followed the crash. The fire was extinguished by a fire brigade team.

A Bilaspur police team and the Manesar DCP and Pataudi ACP reached the spot after receiving the information about the accident.

Investigating Officer ASI Vinod Kumar said the three men travelling in the car worked in a Manesar-based private company. ASI Vinod Kumar said, “When we reached the spot, the car was engulfed in fire. The victims were burnt alive, while van driver also died on the spot.”

“The car doors were jammed after the fire was extinguished. The deceaseds’ remains were pulled out afterwards.

However, the van driver was badly stuck between the steering wheel and his seat. After several hours of struggle, his body was pulled out with the help of a crane,” said a senior police officer.

Following a complaint lodged by a friend of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against the tanker driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station.

