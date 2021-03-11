Four killed in accident on KMP expressway

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 9

Four persons, including three women, were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a pick-up vehicle on the KMP expressway near Badli town here today.

The deceased were identified as Birmati (72), Neelam (30), Sandeep (37) of Bhairampur Bhadangi village in Rewari district and Tarawati of Alwar (Rajasthan). The injured were admitted to a private hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Those travelling in the car were returning from Jammu. As they reached near Badli town, the pick-up vehicle suddenly applied the emergency brake. The car driver failed to notice it and rammed the car into the pick-up. The four reportedly died on the spot.