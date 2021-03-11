Four killed in accident on KMP expressway

Jhajjar, June 9
Four persons, including three women, were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a pick-up vehicle on the KMP expressway near Badli town here today.
The deceased were identified as Birmati (72), Neelam (30), Sandeep (37) of Bhairampur Bhadangi village in Rewari district and Tarawati of Alwar (Rajasthan). The injured were admitted to a private hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.
Those travelling in the car were returning from Jammu. As they reached near Badli town, the pick-up vehicle suddenly applied the emergency brake. The car driver failed to notice it and rammed the car into the pick-up. The four reportedly died on the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...