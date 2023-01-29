Four killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Jind, January 28

Four persons died in a road mishap near Radhana village on the Jind-Gohana road in district today. Sources said four youths were killed when three motorcycles collided with each other.

The sources said two motorcycles collided head on as they were coming from opposite directions on the highway. Suddenly, another rider lost control over his motorcycle and it rammed into the two bikes that had collided on the highway. The police said six persons were travelling on three motorcycles. Two victims were taken to the hospital, the police added.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin of Aasan village. He was going to village to celebrate his birthday, along with friends Gourav of Ram Colony, Sonu of the housing board and Sumit from Kalwa village of the Jind district.

Sumit and Nitin were riding a bike that collided with another two-wheeler on which their friends Gaurav and Sonu were commuting. All the victims were between 20 to 25 years.