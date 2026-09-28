With two ashrams shut, row erupts at Rampal’s Dhanana centre too

Self-styled godman Rampal, who walked out of jail in April after spending nearly 11 and a half years behind bars in connection with murder and sedition cases, returned to his native Dhanana village in Sonepat district, apparently seeking to revive his activities from an ashram there.

However, his Dhanana ashram has now courted controversy following reports of the alleged ‘sexual assault’ of a 11-year-old child by a ‘sewadar’.

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Rampal is no stranger to controversies. His two earlier bases — Karontha in Rohtak district and Barwala in Hisar district — were shut down or attached by the authorities following incidents of violence that resulted in deaths.

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In July 2006, 20-year-old Sonu was killed during violence at the Karontha ashram after some villagers and members of the Arya Samaj objected to Rampal’s statements against the organisation.

Rampal, among others, was named as an accused in the murder case and the ashram was attached by the authorities. Though he was later acquitted in the 2006 murder case and the ashram was relocated following the directions of the Supreme Court, Rampal did not return to Karontha after his release from jail.

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The second major controversy erupted at his Barwala ashram in 2014 when Rampal refused to appear before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a contempt case. The court subsequently issued non-bailable warrants against him.

When the police went to the ashram to arrest him, Rampal refused to cooperate and his followers resisted the police action, leading to violence. He was finally arrested on November 19, 2014. Six of his followers were killed in the violence, while several others, including policemen, were injured.

Rampal and several of his aides were subsequently booked in cases involving murder, attempt to murder, sedition, rioting and illegal detention, among other charges. The Barwala ashram was later attached by the authorities and remains under the same status.

Rampal returned to Dhanana after securing bail in the sedition case from the High Court on April 9 this year and walking out of jail the following day. An ashram had already been built for him in his native village.

Apparently seeking an image makeover, Rampal claimed to have helped drain water from several flood-hit villages last year. He subsequently resumed preaching, with several politicians also visiting his ashram to seek his ‘blessings’, as he continued to command a sizeable following.