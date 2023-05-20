Four live grenades recovered in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 19

The police recovered four live grenades from an agricultural land in the Ambala’s Sauntali village on Thursday.

The grenades, which were hidden in a plastic container, were defused by the bomb detection and disposal squad today. The police suspect the involvement of a terrorist organisation in the act. On the complaint of Rohtash Kumar, ASI, a case was registered against the unknown person under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Shahzadpur police station. The complainant said the Dhanana village sarpanch, Kehar Singh, informed them about a pipe-like box lying in the field.

“After the area was cordoned off, the bomb squad broke open the box and found four live grenades with an “86P 01-03 632” marking on them. Three of them were blue and one was grey in colour. The grenades were packed in a thermocol sheet with a tape,” added the complainant.