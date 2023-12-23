Four-member panel notified for investigation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

The Vidhan Sabha today issued a notification, constituting a four-member committee, to investigate the matter regarding harassment of girls by the then Principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Uchana Mandi (Jind). During the Winter Session, it was decided that a committee under the chairmanship of School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar be constituted to investigate all incidents from 2005 to 2023.

#Jind #Mandi