Four-member SIT constituted to probe Ambala building collapse

A day after six persons were killed in the collapse of an under-construction building in Ambala City, a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case.

As per the orders of IG Ambala Range Pankaj Nain, the four-member SIT comprising ASP Ambala Shivam, DSP Yamunanagar Rajat Gulia, Inspector Yamunanagar Bijender Singh and in-charge of EOW Yamunanagar Sub-inspector Manjeet Singh, has been constituted to investigate the case.

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Earlier in the day, Cabinet Minister Anil Vij had directed the DGP to constitute a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the incident.

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Vij, who visited the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, to meet the injured, said no negligence would be tolerated in cases involving unauthorised constructions. He said strict action would be taken against the building owner, constructor, developer of the unauthorised colony and others found responsible. He also said municipal corporation officials could face action if they had prior information about the illegal construction but failed to act.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He said Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family of each victim who lost their life in the various accidents.

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Accordingly, financial assistance will be provided to the families of six victims who lost their lives in the accident that took place in Kurukshetra on September 24 and three victims who lost their lives in the accident that took place in Sirsa on September 24 besides the victims of the Ambala building collapse.

The deceased were identified as Rajinder Kumar, Nek Chand, Shastri Ram, Roop Singh, Malkit Singh and Ramji Das. Four bodies have been handed over to their families, while two remain at the mortuary.

Kin of Shastri Ram alleged that a property dealer, whom they described as the prime accused, was being shielded. They demanded his arrest and action against municipal corporation officials for alleged negligence. The family has started a dharna at the hospital and refused to accept the body until the accused are arrested. They also alleged that a person sent by the property dealer offered Rs 8 lakh for the cremation.

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said an FIR had been registered at Baldev Nagar police station under Sections 105, 110, 289 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Jaggi Builder, Shripal Rana, who allegedly assigned the work, the property owner and others.