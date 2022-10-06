Gurugram: 4 men attack police team, 3 cops hurt

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 5

Three cops, deployed on an emergency response vehicle (ERV) near a private hospital, were injured in an attack on a police team in Rithoj village on Tuesday night. The police said the four accused were creating ruckus at the hospital and tried to crush the cops with their car. They even thrashed the officials with with sticks and iron rods. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station, the police further said.

The injured cops were deployed on ERV 235 and have been identified as Head Constable Anil Kumar and Police Constables Mohit and Deepak. They were admitted to Medanta Hospital. Reportedly, the condition of the head constable is critical.

“Out of the four accused, two have been identified as Sandeep and Manish, both residents of Rithoj village. We are conducting raids to arrest the absconding miscreants,” said Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, Additional SHO at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the police, around 11pm on Tuesday, they were informed that four men were creating ruckus at Jeevan Hospital. Three cops reached the spot and interrogated them. Infuriated by the police officials, they tried to run their Swift car over them, and later thrashed them. After getting information, another police team reached there and rushed the injured cops to Medanta Hospital.

Following the complaint of a cop, an FIR has been registered against the four accused under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Sources said the accused had come to the hospital to take some medicines. When the medical store manager asked for the money, they refused to give and a brawl broke out among them.

