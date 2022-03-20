Four minor boys drown in Palwal

Palwal, March 19
Four minor boys drowned in a pond in Biduki village of the district last evening.
The victims — Bhola (13), Harshit (14), Naman (12) and Raju (15) — had gone for a dip after the Holi celebrations at the pond located adjacent to Sidh Dass Baba temple in the village. They went deep inside the water and failed to come up, some locals who noticed them rushed to their help.
After the autopsy, the police handed over the bodies to their kin. No police complaint has been lodged. —
