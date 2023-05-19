Four miscreants linked to Bishnoi gang arrested with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

In a major breakthrough, the police today arrested four miscreants and seized four bulletproof jackets, four bulletproof helmets, a country-made pistol, 16 cartridges, a mobile phone and WiFi dongle from their possession.

Sources said the accused were connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with all four accused having criminal records.

A spokesperson said a police team got tip-off that four youths with illegal weapons and bulletproof jackets were roaming in a car in the Chandwas village area to commit a major crime. On getting information, the team raided the location and arrested the youths. The accused were identified as Ankit, alias Dhaulia, and Ajay, alias Bhola, Ashuraj, alias Lucky and Ravindra, alias Mintu.

During the primary probe, accused Ankit, alias Dhaulia, said in 2020, he met Akshay Gang (Jhajjar) in jail and befriended him. Akshay is the nephew of Naresh Sethi gangster and are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. About a year ago, Akshay had fled abroad and used to communicate with him through an online app.

A few days ago, Akshay had provided two country-made pistols, 30 cartridges in Delhi to loot hawala money, which was not successful. After that Akshay had to get some big work done, for which four bullet proof jackets and four bullet proof helmets were made available.

One of his accomplices Monu, alias Binda, a resident of Dhabdhani in Bhiwani district, was arrested on May 15 under the Arms Act, from whose possession an illegal country-made pistol and six cartridges were recovered.

A case has been registered against them.