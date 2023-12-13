Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, December 12

Four more girls from a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district, which hogged the headlines after the arrest of its principal for alleged sexual assault on girl students, have come forward and raised their voice against the principal. They alleged that they were sexually harassed by the principal, who touched them inappropriately and used vulgar language.

Threat from kin of contractor: victim SP meets victims who had recorded their statements earlier, promises them justice

One of the victims says family being pressured by relatives of accused contractor

They submitted their statements to the special investigation team (SIT), formed by the Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, Upasana, today when it visited the school and interacted with girls from different classes. Earlier, four girls had given their testimonies before the magistrate against the principal, Ravi Kumar. Two among them had also testified against the contractor, Deepak, who was hired by the school authorities for some construction work. “SIT members visited the school and interacted with girls. Four more girls claimed that they were sexually harassed by their principal, who touched them inappropriately and used vulgar language. The principal has already been arrested and efforts are being made to arrest the contractor. Our team members are conducting raids to arrest him,” said the SP. Meanwhile, the SP met the victim girls who had recorded their statements earlier and promised them justice. One of the victims said her family was being pressured by relatives of the accused contractor.

“I met the victims and listened to them patiently. I assured them of all kind of assistance. We will include the relevant sections in the FIR if they file a written complaint,” said the SP.

The case came to light after girls of Class XII wrote to the father of the village sarpanch on December 4, who then informed the police, seeking action against the principal.

In their complaint to the sarpanch’s father, they alleged that the principal used to call girls to his office, where he and the contractor indulged in obscene acts. He also threatened them with dire consequences, including expelling them from school, if they complained. The chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women also intervened in this matter and spoke to the SP. The case was lodged on December 6 and the principal was arrested the next day. He was suspended as well. The contractor was also booked in this case.

A chargesheet is being prepared against them.

