Four of family killed as car plunges into canal in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 12

Four members of a family were killed after the i10 car (HR79B 5249) they were travelling in fell into Yamuna canal under suspicious circumstances near Kalana village in Gannaur area of Sonepat district.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Ashok; four-year-old Ayush, son of Manoj; eight-years-old Arushi, daughter of Manoj; and 32-year-old Manju, wife of Manoj of Matindu village of Sonepat district.

The Gannaur police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of and sent them to the mortuary at general hospital.