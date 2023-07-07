Four projects hang fire as contractor leaves work midway

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 6

It’s been two years since four Health Department projects – three buildings of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and one of Community Health Centre (CHC) — in the district are hanging fire. The contractor, who had been assigned the work, left these midway, leaving the residents fuming.

Allot work to another contractor Despite CM Khattar’s announcements, we are unable to avail the benefits of PHC facilities. I request the CM to allot the work to another contractor for speedy completion of work. Gurdeep Singh, ramba village resident

The projects were announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to strengthen the health infrastructure in rural areas, but due to incompletion of the buildings, people are unable to avail the benefits of these announcements.

The CM had upgraded the Padha sub-health centre to PHC in 2018. The work on the PHC building began in August 2019. Meanwhile, it was upgraded to CHC and accordingly, posts of staff were also sanctioned, but as the contractor left the project midway, it could not be completed. According to the officials, around 52 per cent work was done.

With the work of CHC running from a temporary building, resentment is brewing among people.

“I had raised the issue at various platforms, but to no avail. I request the Chief Minister to look into the matter and take action against such contractors,” said Rajesh Arya, a resident of Padha village. Similarly, the work of the PHCs buildings in Munak, Ramba and Samanabahu villages began in January 2021, March 2019 and September 2019, respectively. However, only 50 per cent, 70 per cent and 70 per cent work has been completed.

Rishi Sachdeva, XEN, PWD, said the contractor had left the work midway and also filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After the direction of the court, several meetings were held with the contractor, but failed to reach a consensus.

Dr Ravinder Sandhu, Deputy Civil Surgeon, said they have brought the issue into the notice of higher authorities and the final decision will be taken by them.