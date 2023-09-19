Four rob Rs 15 lakh from plywood unit owners

Yamunanagar, September 18
Four miscreants today robbed Rs 15 lakh, a gold chain and two mobile phones from a plywood factory in Yamunanagar district.
Kusum, SHO, Sadar police station, Jagadhri, said on the complaint of Anuj Goel of Raj Market, Jagadhri, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act in this connection.
In his complaint to the police, Anuj Goel said his brother Achint Goel and he owned a plywood factory on Kharwan Road near Bhagwanpur village in the district.
He said they were sitting in their factory, when four persons came in a SUV at about 10.45 am and robbed them. He further said one of the snatched mobile phones was thrown on the road by the robbers.
