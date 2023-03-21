Four snatch vehicle in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 20

Four unidentified suspects assaulted the driver of a Delhi-based businessman and snatched the SUV he was driving on the MG Road.

An FIR was registered at the DLF, Phase 2, police station, in this connection. According to the complaint filed by driver Suresh Yadav, he had been working as a driver with a Delhi-based businessman for the last eight months. He alleged that after dropping his employer opposite the M3M building on MG Road, he parked the SUV on the roadside and waited for his return.

“One youth came and snatched the SUV keys while three held me captive in the vehicle. One of the suspects drove the SUV towards IFFCO Chowk. After an hour, they dropped me at a deserted place near Chhawla in Delhi and fled with the SUV,” the driver said in his complaint.