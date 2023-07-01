Four snatchers held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 30

The Gurugram police recovered an auto-rickshaw and 10 mobile phones after arresting four snatchers in cases reported last month.

The accused have been identified as Lala Ram, Sumit Kumar, Navneet Kumar and Sandeep Kumar. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station and the investigation was assigned to the crime unit in Palam Vihar. The crime unit arrested all the four accused from Sector 12 on Wednesday night.

“The stolen auto, mobile phone of the auto driver and 9 other stolen phones have been recovered from the accused. We are questioning them and further probe is underway,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).