Four sports projects worth Rs 90 cr to be ready this year

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 2

While reviewing the Smart City Mission projects today, Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO Karnal Smart City Limited (KSCL) said four sports projects worth over Rs 90 crore would be ready for players to use this year.

With an expenditure of about Rs 14 crore, a national-level hockey stadium is being constructed and 60 per cent work has been completed. A practice ground is also being prepared, after which the main ground would be constructed, added Yadav while directing the agency to complete the work within two months.

Besides, an all weather Olympic-level swimming pool is being constructed in Sector 32 on two acres. A warm-up pool would also be constructed here at the cost of Rs 37 crore, said Yadav.

The work on Phase I and II of Karna Stadium is underway. The Phase II would include provision of fencing, gymnastics hall, VIP lounge, medical and locker room, and parking facilities using a budget of Rs 12 crore. The foundation work has already been initiated, said the DC.

In Phase-I, a multipurpose hall, new stage, covered seating, gym, rehabilitation centre, hostels for boys and girls and four tennis courts would be constructed at a cost of over Rs 24 crore, added DC Yadav.

A sum of Rs 106 crore would be spent on mixed-use development projects in Shakti Colony. The work is in process, and is expected to be completed in 2025. A five-storey building is being constructed on eight acre land for shifting various offices of the government department. A commercial complex for 22 shops and 18 booths is also being established in the city, he added.